Justified: City Primeval - Timothy Olyphant's Daughter Didn't Listen To His Advice On Set - Exclusive Interview

What was it like returning to "Justified" eight years after the original series ended?

Just as damn fun. It's not the character, it's like getting together with the gang, it's getting the band back together that was so fun. I thought the idea of bringing back the show, but with a whole new cast of characters, they took a big swing, and yet it feels like ["Justified"]. It's all these new people, a new setting, and yet still feels like the show. That was very satisfying.

Everyone's always really excited when a beloved series comes back unexpectedly. What can fans expect from "Justified: City Primeval," and do you think we'll be surprised by anything?

Surprised, God, I hope so. If they're not, we haven't done our job right. I'm telling you, my money says you're going to be surprised. I'm really proud of it. We aired the first episode in Austin [at the ATX TV Festival], with an audience-packed theater. It played so great, and they loved it. It was very satisfying and very gratifying to see how much they enjoyed it. It has this wonderful contradiction. It's nothing like what we did before, and yet it feels exactly the same. I'm really proud. I'm really happy for everybody involved.

You star opposite your daughter, Vivian Olyphant, in the new show. Were there any unexpected challenges playing her onscreen dad?

Apparently, when you play her onscreen dad, your real life dad job doesn't stop. I was hoping to get a break from that, but apparently that job is 24/7. It was such a wonderful experience to share with her. Neither one of us saw it coming, and it was really special.

Did you give her any advice in particular before she joined the show?

Yeah, I told her, "When in doubt, just do what I say."

That's probably what you say in your normal dad role as well.

Exactly. Somehow, it was less effective on the set.

Do you think she's going to follow in your footsteps and pursue an acting career now?

Look, she'd always wanted to do it when growing up. We, quite honestly, didn't let her do it until now. I hope she does, because she's really good at it. She had a great feel for it. She worked really hard. She's in New York, studying acting now.

So you're a proud dad. It's a proud dad moment.

To be honest with you, I always have been. It was good to see. I'm happy for her. At the end of the day, you want your kids to be happy, and part of that is finding a job, a career, or path that you know they're doing something they really enjoy, because everything is really difficult.