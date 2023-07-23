Mortal Kombat 2 BTS Image May Hint At The Next Tournament's Location

Few video game franchises have had a more significant impact on pop culture than "Mortal Kombat." Almost single-handedly inventing the one-on-one combat genre, the game was a given to receive a movie treatment. The most recent adaptation is deep in the process of developing a sequel and just got a decent update thanks to producer Todd Garner posting an image to Twitter.

While it only carries a simple caption stating it is BTS, the image shows four shots of what could only be guessed as Outworld, the realm inhabited by some of the most devious villains of the franchise. Of course, we are still a long way off from getting any kind of confirmation that this is the case (likely made longer thanks to the ongoing strike), but we can glean plenty from the images themselves.

2021's "Mortal Kombat" was the reboot fans had been waiting for since the poor reception of the previous film attempt. While the critics gave it an abysmal 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, the fans disagreed, scoring it an 86%. The R-rating certainly helped filmmakers bring the audience the fan service they were hoping for, as the gore in the combat scenes is dialed up to 11. With the possibility that the film is now headed to Outworld, it seems like it will only get bigger and better in all aspects.