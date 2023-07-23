Does Oppenheimer's Controversial Depiction Of Nuclear Carnage Pay Off?

Contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer."

"It's not a documentary," said Christopher Nolan of his new historical drama "Oppenheimer." The celebrated British writer-director was speaking to a crowd in New York screening the film, which has since debuted to rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. But while the dark story of America's most deadly physicist seems to have captivated audiences around the world, one persistent question seems to remain: why doesn't the film show real damage done to the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

Assuming that this question arises not from morbid curiosity, but rather from a desire to ensure the total destruction caused by J. Robert Oppenheimer's actions isn't lost on an audience potentially numb to war, it's a somewhat understandable concern. At the aforementioned screening, Nolan answered such criticisms by stating that the entirety of the film's color narrative is told exclusively from the title character's (Cillian Murphy) subjective point-of-view. As we see in the film, he — like the rest of America — merely hears about the destruction on his radio, without so much as a courtesy call from Leslie Groves (Matt Damon) or anyone else in the U.S. government confirming they were about to use his inventions to end over 200,000 innocent lives.

This isn't to say that "Oppenheimer" is entirely devoid of nuclear violence. One scene, in particular, sees Murphy's troubled Prometheus experiencing vivid, intrusive visions of those at Los Alamos, New Mexico suffering from the so-called "gadget." Whether or not the scene works, however, will differ from viewer to viewer.