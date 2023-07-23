Is Shark Tank Scripted? What We Know About Stare-Downs & More
There are a few key components to pretty much every "Shark Tank" business pitch: the rehearsed (and sometimes cheesy) intro, the haggling of a deal, and, of course, the intimidation of the sharks. While all of this certainly makes for riveting television, with the show going strong since 2009, how much of it is real, and how much is scripted?
According to Dave Vasen, who pitched his preschool/childcare software system Brightwheel on Season 7, Episode 26, everything seen on "Shark Tank" is 100 percent real. He explained in a blog post that entrepreneurs have no contact with sharks prior to hitting the stage, so all initial reactions — and everything that comes after — are genuine.
"Every member of the Shark Tank production team and the sharks themselves clearly care about the integrity of every aspect of the show," said Vasen. "It's nice to know that — aside from editing, dramatic sound effects, and well placed commercial breaks — some things are as they appear. I think the show only works because of that, and no one wants to mess it up."
Entrepreneurs and sharks have a staredown before the pitch begins
One thing that's edited is the introduction between the sharks and entrepreneurs. On television, audiences see the latter walking out and diving right into a pitch. But on set, the interaction between the two parties isn't quite as instant. According to a "Shark Tank" exposé by D Magazine, before a pitch can begin, the entrepreneurs are filmed on stage for an entire minute from a variety of angles. As producers get what they need, it's a silent staredown between them and the sharks. The outlet said of witnessing this unfold, "It is excruciating to watch."
Aside from this, Mark Cuban stressed that "Shark Tank" is a reality show that viewers can trust is actually real. He told D Magazine, "You can't make this **** up." The excitement (or lack thereof) seen by Cuban and his fellow sharks over the businesses presented to them isn't staged for entertainment purposes. Even when after the entrepreneur has left the stage, they animatedly discuss the highs and lows of the pitch in un-filmed conversations. It's a passion for all of the sharks, especially Cuban, who said, "I want to help companies grow and help people have their dreams come true."