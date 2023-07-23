Is Shark Tank Scripted? What We Know About Stare-Downs & More

There are a few key components to pretty much every "Shark Tank" business pitch: the rehearsed (and sometimes cheesy) intro, the haggling of a deal, and, of course, the intimidation of the sharks. While all of this certainly makes for riveting television, with the show going strong since 2009, how much of it is real, and how much is scripted?

According to Dave Vasen, who pitched his preschool/childcare software system Brightwheel on Season 7, Episode 26, everything seen on "Shark Tank" is 100 percent real. He explained in a blog post that entrepreneurs have no contact with sharks prior to hitting the stage, so all initial reactions — and everything that comes after — are genuine.

"Every member of the Shark Tank production team and the sharks themselves clearly care about the integrity of every aspect of the show," said Vasen. "It's nice to know that — aside from editing, dramatic sound effects, and well placed commercial breaks — some things are as they appear. I think the show only works because of that, and no one wants to mess it up."