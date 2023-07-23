Oppenheimer: Why Boris Pash Looks So Familiar

"Oppenheimer" is practically overflowing with famous, familiar faces. The new film from writer-director Christopher Nolan stars one of his frequent collaborators, "Peaky Blinders" actor Cillian Murphy, as its eponymous real-life scientist. Over the course of its three-hour runtime, "Oppenheimer" packs in more small details, awe-inspiring images, and tragic turns than audiences will likely be able to see coming. Despite spending most of its runtime rooted firmly in the mind and perspective of its lead, though, a considerable number of recognizable stars appear in the film in supporting roles.

Some of the drama's other cast members have been heavily featured in its marketing materials, including Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt. However, around its midpoint, the film also introduces Boris Pash, a staunchly anti-communist military intelligence officer who makes his distaste for Oppenheimer's left-wing political ties very clear during a quasi-interrogation with the theoretical physicist. His presence shakes Murphy's Oppenheimer, and odds are, the film's viewers will likely be taken aback by his two impactful appearances as well.

That's partly due to the fact that Pash is played in "Oppenheimer" by none other than Academy Award winner Casey Affleck. He, notably, hasn't been featured in any of the film's trailers, but that doesn't mean that "Oppenheimer" is the only acclaimed, high-profile production that Affleck has starred in throughout his career. On the contrary, it isn't even the first Nolan-directed movie he's appeared in.

With that in mind, here are some of the films that "Oppenheimer" viewers may have seen Affleck in before.