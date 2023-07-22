Does Barbie's Real-Life Inspiration Make A Cameo In The Movie?

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Greta Gerwig discussed Barbie's brief encounter as an all-or-nothing moment and the involvement of Oscar royalty to get it done. Ann Roth is a five-time Academy Award nominee, winning two for "The English Patient" and "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Sharing her fondness for the sequence and for the cameo in question, Gerwig referred to Roth as a legend. Gerwig knows the scene didn't add much to the story. Even so, it's something that captures everything the film is about in a microcosm and is just as beautiful and heartwarming as the rest of it.

Good job, then, that Gerwig kept it in, even if following the film's release, she still can't believe she did. "In early cuts, looking at the movie, it was suggested, 'Well, you could cut it. And actually, the story would move on just the same.' And I said, 'If I cut the scene, I don't know what this movie is about,'" Gerwig said. And Gerwig accepts there are certainly wilder sequences that stayed, including a jab at the Snyder Cut of "Justice League." "But to me, the part that I can't believe, that is still in the movie is this little cul-de-sac that doesn't lead anywhere — except for it's the heart of the movie." And it's an absolutely perfect beat.