They Cloned Tyrone Review: There Goes The Neighborhood

In a Black neighborhood known as The Glen, three acquaintances start noticing strange things. Drug dealer Fontaine (John Boyega), sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), and pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) are all wrapped up in each other's lives in one way or another, but lately, the ways in which their paths are crossing seem a little eerie. Things get even stranger when a seemingly fatal event appears to have been reversed by mysterious forces, sending the trio on a search for answers that eventually leads them to a deserted house, a surprise elevator, and an underground lab. There, they discover that secretive forces are responsible for things like creating music that controls your mind, sneaking psychoactive drugs into fried chicken, and yes, cloning people in The Glen and putting duplicates out into the world, all while they monitor the whole neighborhood.

So, what's this all about? Why is the Glen at the center of this conspiracy, and what does it have to do with Fontaine's own detached and distant home life? Some of the film's secrets are readily and happily given away in the trailers, while others are better left unspoken until you see for yourself. What is apparent right away, though, is that Juel Taylor has a firm and flourish-laden command of the entire scope of this narrative, and that makes him capable of steering the whole thing into some very tonally challenging but ultimately quite rewarding territory.

What audiences will notice first — thanks in part to the great performances of the core trio of stars — is the film's combination of lightning-fast comedic dialogue and Blaxploitation-inspired, silky smooth photography, enhanced by a grainy texture that deliberately calls to mind the urban action films of the 1970s. Fontaine, Yo-Yo, and Slick Charles talk fast, drop pop culture references like it's their job, and infuse every moment of the story with a kind of thrilling narrative tension, even when the stakes are low and the moment might pass predictably. Then there's the look of the film, which of course calls to mind a certain era of Black cinema, but also creates an almost dreamlike reality around the characters. The Glen is a recognizable American neighborhood, yes, but through everything from the color palette chosen for the cars to the signage to the TV ads that play in the background, it's clear that there's something manufactured at work, something that's not quite reality, something that threatens the lives of all three protagonists.