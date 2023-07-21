Whatever Happened To Tranquilo After Shark Tank?

Melissa Gersin's mission to improve the lives of parents and their fussy babies with her vibrating mat Tranquilo didn't end after "Shark Tank." But even despite her best efforts, Gersin ultimately made the decision to leave behind her endeavors and give away the company.

Following her appearance on the show, Gersin sought to increase her marketing knowledge, improve the product, and get into major retailers. Even though her deal with Robert Herjavec didn't close, she still had kind things to say about his involvement, saying in an interview with Wicked Local (via 2paragraphs), "Robert has been great to work with, his people are a good resource for us and have helped us streamline a lot of the process." She was able to produce new varieties of the mat, offering it in small and large sizes. The product was also featured at 2017's ABC Kids Expo and on top lists from platforms such as Thrifty Littles and The Pumping Mommy.

In 2018, Tranquilo was acquired by Baby Boom Consumer Products, the baby products division of The Betesh Group. However, Gersin was confident that her product was in good hands. "I'm excited to have sold 'my baby' to Baby Boom so that they can bring this unique and effective sleep solution to parents around the world," she said in a press statement. It may have been hard to let go of her business, but it was the right choice for Gersin.