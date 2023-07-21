The Trinity Downwinders: Oppenheimer Ignores The Bomb's Sadly Forgotten Victims

In Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," The Trinity Test at Los Alamos, New Mexico, is a triumph. A moment of pure success unique in its separation from death and human suffering; an isolated display of the genius simultaneously praised and feared by the film's narrative. For one scene, and one scene only, the most dangerous scientific discovery the world has ever known supposedly has no victims. However, that could not be further from historical fact.

There is likely no place in the world where one could detonate a nuclear bomb — especially not one the size of J. Robert Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) in the film — and have it be harmless. It's true that the blast zone at Los Alamos was clear, but neither the scientists in the film nor their historical counterparts took into account how wind patterns would carry the biblical amounts of radiation from their isolated scientific haven into unsuspecting communities nearby.

The self-described Tularosa Basin Downwinders (or Trinity Downwinders) is a community of New Mexico citizens that, despite neither consenting nor being so much as informed of the atomic bomb detonation near their homes, have been suffering the real, human consequences of the Trinity Test without justice for over 75 years.