How Twitter Reacted To Oppenheimer

World War II movies are a dime a dozen, having populated the cinematic landscape for decades. Taking place everywhere from the front lines to crowded war rooms, these films have thoroughly covered the globe-spanning conflict in numerous different ways. Christopher Nolan is one such director to explore the war through his big-screen work, doing so for the first time via 2017's "Dunkirk." Six years after that war thriller took theaters by storm, the seasoned filmmaker is giving moviegoers a different kind of World War II drama in the form of the highly-anticipated biopic, "Oppenheimer."

As the title implies, "Oppenheimer" puts the focus on one of the masterminds behind the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy). Throughout the film, the esteemed scientist works tirelessly to develop the superweapon that ultimately played a major role in the end of World War II, all while grappling with the ethical issues that stem from creating such a destructive object. This plot, the presentation, the performances, and more resulted in stunned first critic reactions to "Oppenheimer" on social media following its premiere in Paris, France.

At long last, "Oppenheimer" has made its way to theaters for general moviegoers to see for themselves. Those fortunate enough to secure preview night tickets quickly took to Twitter once the credits rolled to share their thoughts on Nolan's latest cinematic experience.