Barbie's Second Trailer Takes Barbie And Ken Into The Real World

A new trailer for "Barbie" has arrived, and it's the most in-depth look at this wildly anticipated summer movie.

Details about Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's latest collaboration have been kept largely under wraps until now, with this trailer finally giving fans a concrete look at what happens in this movie. So far, news about the "Barbie" movie has mostly been, to put it simply, vibes; the first teaser was narrated by Helen Mirren and was a perfect send-off of "2001: A Space Odyssey," and the preceding trailer was pretty light on details, mostly presenting scenes without much context.

Now, fans watch as Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are launched from their idyllic Barbie-World into the real one, where they rollerblade, get arrested, dress up like cowboys, get arrested, engage in high-speed chases, and probably get arrested for a third time. Here's what we finally got to see in the latest "Barbie" trailer.