Why Oppenheimer's Affair With Ruth Tolman Is More Tragic Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer"

A great number of crimes (moral and otherwise) are levied at J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) throughout the new Christopher Nolan film which bears his name, though perhaps not in equal measure. Told from the subjective cultural viewpoint of the period in which it's set, "Oppenheimer" spends most of its runtime weighing the moral consequences of his Communist associations, his emotional recklessness with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) throughout their relationship, and, of course, his role in the development of the world's first nuclear bomb.

These are worthy issues, yes, but perhaps ones that unintentionally drown out others. Japan's alleged attempted sue for peace prior to the first bombing receives just one sentence's worth of mention in the three-hour film; there is absolutely no discussion about how the Trinity Test affected the surrounding communities for decades afterward.

For a film that rides a thin line between brilliance and confusion, they were surely conscious of how much they included in order the keep the massive story as focused as possible. But one storyline that does receive a fair bit of play in the film still gets lost in the historical melodrama of it all: the story of Ruth and Richard Tolman, the friends Oppenheimer betrayed.