Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk & Other MCU Writers Slam Marvel Studios Over Low Pay

Marvel Studios has been in a lot of hot water recently, whether it's overworking VFX artists or the general lackluster state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unfortunately, the hits keep coming, as the WGA strike has inspired many writers to reveal how working on the studio's countless Disney+ series has left them criminally underpaid.

Last week, in preparation for "The Marvels," ABC announced the entirety of "Ms. Marvel" Season 1 would air on the network, conveniently filling a gap in the schedule created by the ongoing Hollywood strikes. In response to the news, "Ms. Marvel" writer A.C. Bradley took to Twitter, slamming Marvel Studios for its mistreatment of writers. "Hey Writers Guild of America West, let's make sure Disney & Marvel Studios pays the writers network residuals," they wrote. "Despite significantly rewriting all episodes & the WGA mandating I receive writing credits on three episodes... I was only paid a weekly rate & never paid script fees."

When asked how Marvel Studios could give Bradley writing credits yet not pay them script fees, the writer elaborated on the situation, saying, "We were brought on during production to revise the scripts. The original writers had already been paid & were no longer employed at the studio. Marvel didn't want to pay another fee."

It's not a good look for Marvel Studios, but given the current state of Hollywood, we can't say we're surprised. However, Bradley isn't the only writer coming forward.