Tony Bennett's Forgotten Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic Cameo Explained

Tony Bennett had a career that loomed large. He won 20 Grammy Awards throughout his life as well as a slew of other awards. That kind of fame spilled over into other art forms and mediums, as he starred in numerous movies and television series over the years (often playing himself). But the crooner had one appearance that even his most hardcore fans may not have been aware of.

Bennett may have had nothing to do with creating "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe 10," but it seems like the writer and artist wanted to have a little fun at his expense. The story follows Angel and Alopex, who find themselves captive by Toad Baron, hosting a non-stop party within his dimension. It seems great at first, as the party distracts from the realities of home. However, the party has to end sometime but not before a fun cameo.

As noted by Reton Punch, there's one panel where Toad Baron shows off all the fun being had with various creatures playing the unreleased "Lords of Fighting 3" with Tony Bennett. Sure enough, there's Bennett looking delighted while holding a video game controller, sitting next to a round, fuzzy monster balancing a drink on its knee. It's pure debauchery and a fun way to pay tribute to the legendary singer.