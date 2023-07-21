Why The Actor Who Plays Oppenheimer Looks So Familiar

There are quite a few familiar faces among the cast for Christopher Nolan's new epic biographical drama "Oppenheimer," including Marvel alum Robert Downey Jr., "Midsommar" star Florence Pugh, "Mr. Robot" actor Rami Malek, and more. However, audience may be most intrigued by just how familiar the titular scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer himself, looks to them — and it's not just because he's a well-known historical figure. As a matter of fact, Oppenheimer is portrayed by one of Nolan's most long-standing collaborators in the filmmaking industry: actor Cillian Murphy.

Murphy has been a notable name in film and TV for decades at this point. In all of that time, he's appeared in a number of Nolan's most popular movies, but he has also featured in plenty of notable productions outside of that sphere as well. Here are some of Murphy's largest roles and where general audiences have most likely seen him before his turn in "Oppenheimer."