American Dad Season 18's New Episodes: How & When To Watch
Few modern animators this side of Matt Groening can boast the kind of success that Seth McFarlane has had. While he is best known for creating the long-running animated sitcom "Family Guy," McFarlane is also the man behind "American Dad!," another successful sitcom that has managed to stay on the air for nearly two decades.
With its wacky comedy hijinks and common send-ups of American culture, the show has become a satirical staple in the animated space and has even survived the jump from Fox to TBS. Now, longtime fans can get excited again for new episodes, as "American Dad!" is set to return to TBS for more of Season 18 on September 4, 2023.
The announcement was made via a new promo from TBS, which included plenty of fresh clips for fans to sink their teeth into as they get ready for more "American Dad!" episodes, including Stan (McFarlane) lying in bed, paralyzed with existential dread, and the entire family turning into low-res, late-90s polygon characters.
It looks like there's plenty of insanity ahead in Season 18
Having aired for 20 seasons with over 350 episodes, it might seem like there's not a lot of fresh ground for the Smith family to cover. However, the latest trailer shows there's plenty of animated insanity left in the gas tank for "American Dad!" Better yet, if you want to get caught up on what Season 18 has been about thus far, TBS will re-air the season's first nine episodes from July 22-July 29.
In the preview for the new episodes, fans can see all kinds of craziness on display. From Stan utilizing some kind of advanced facial rejuvenation technology that makes him look like Frankenstein's monster to a cyborg offering to give Hayley (Rachel MacFarlane) his STD, it looks like "American Dad!" is set to be as ridiculous as ever as Season 18 continues. Fans can see what Season 18, Episode 10 has to offer when it premieres on September 4, 2022.