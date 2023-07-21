American Dad Season 18's New Episodes: How & When To Watch

Few modern animators this side of Matt Groening can boast the kind of success that Seth McFarlane has had. While he is best known for creating the long-running animated sitcom "Family Guy," McFarlane is also the man behind "American Dad!," another successful sitcom that has managed to stay on the air for nearly two decades.

With its wacky comedy hijinks and common send-ups of American culture, the show has become a satirical staple in the animated space and has even survived the jump from Fox to TBS. Now, longtime fans can get excited again for new episodes, as "American Dad!" is set to return to TBS for more of Season 18 on September 4, 2023.

The announcement was made via a new promo from TBS, which included plenty of fresh clips for fans to sink their teeth into as they get ready for more "American Dad!" episodes, including Stan (McFarlane) lying in bed, paralyzed with existential dread, and the entire family turning into low-res, late-90s polygon characters.