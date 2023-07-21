Whatever Happened To Kimmy From Full House?

Andrea Barber was a teenager when "Full House" ended, so she headed directly to her hometown college. Barber earned a B.A. in English from Whittier College in California before receiving her master's in women's studies from England's University of York. "I worked in international education, or study abroad, for several years at a university, and that was very fulfilling for me," Barber told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. "I left Hollywood, so no sadness about that whatsoever. I was very content to pursue other interests in my life."

Barber married Jeremy Rytky in 2002, and they had two kids, Tate and Felicity. She told THR she enjoyed several years as a stay-at-home mom before Hollywood — er, "Fuller House" — came calling. The timing worked out for Barber, who had a long gap between acting jobs on her resume — and who had just divorced.

After "Fuller House," Barber reunited with her TV bestie, Candace Cameron Bure, for the Great American Family movie "Christmas on Candy Cane Lane." In 2022, she also embraced her TV past with an appearance at 90s Con with Bure and "The Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar.

Barber also found a passion for running. After completing several half marathons, she told ESPN that her newfound hobby helped her as her marriage was crumbling. "The single greatest thing I could have done to help myself get through the divorce was running," she told the outlet in 2015. "It's really fun to me that I discovered this passion so late in life."