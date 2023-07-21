Whatever Happened To Kimmy From Full House?
When "Full House" first premiered in 1987, viewers were introduced to the Tanner family and their annoying next-door neighbor, Kimmy Gibbler. Played by Andrea Barber, Kimmy was the best friend of Candace Cameron Bure's character, D.J. Tanner, and her greeting of "Hola Tanneritos!" became her catchphrase throughout the sitcom's eight-season run.
In 2016, an all-grown-up Kimmy returned for Netflix's "Fuller House" reboot. This time around, she was married with a child, although on the verge of divorce. By the series' end, Kimmy remarried her ex-husband, Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace), in a triple wedding with Tanner sisters D.J. and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin).
While Kimmy found her happy ending, the actress who played her did as well. Barber, who left Hollywood after "Full House" ended in 1995, lived out of the public eye for years before being lured back to acting for the Netflix reboot. And just like her character, she married, had kids, and divorced — but came out strong.
Andrea Barber lived a full life after Full House
Andrea Barber was a teenager when "Full House" ended, so she headed directly to her hometown college. Barber earned a B.A. in English from Whittier College in California before receiving her master's in women's studies from England's University of York. "I worked in international education, or study abroad, for several years at a university, and that was very fulfilling for me," Barber told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. "I left Hollywood, so no sadness about that whatsoever. I was very content to pursue other interests in my life."
Barber married Jeremy Rytky in 2002, and they had two kids, Tate and Felicity. She told THR she enjoyed several years as a stay-at-home mom before Hollywood — er, "Fuller House" — came calling. The timing worked out for Barber, who had a long gap between acting jobs on her resume — and who had just divorced.
After "Fuller House," Barber reunited with her TV bestie, Candace Cameron Bure, for the Great American Family movie "Christmas on Candy Cane Lane." In 2022, she also embraced her TV past with an appearance at 90s Con with Bure and "The Wonder Years" star Danica McKellar.
Barber also found a passion for running. After completing several half marathons, she told ESPN that her newfound hobby helped her as her marriage was crumbling. "The single greatest thing I could have done to help myself get through the divorce was running," she told the outlet in 2015. "It's really fun to me that I discovered this passion so late in life."