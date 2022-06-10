Cillian Murphy Had One Major Reservation About His Peaky Blinders Role
"Peaky Blinders" Season 6 has finally landed on Netflix, almost nine years after Season 1 premiered in 2013. While there won't be a subsequent season, fans of the series can look forward to a "Peaky Blinders" movie, which is reportedly in the works. There can be no "Peaky Blinders" film without the great Cillian Murphy, who has portrayed Tommy Shelby in the drama series since the beginning. While there are several other major characters on the Netflix hit, "Peaky Blinders" has always been about Tommy's story and how he brought his family out of the ashes into prosperity — no matter the cost.
"Peaky Blinders" wouldn't be the same without Murphy, and it's somewhat surprising to hear he had doubts about playing Tommy during the casting process. The actor recently opened up about why the gang leader intimidated him, but it wouldn't stop him from giving everything he had to get the role.
Cillian Murphy had never played anyone like Tommy Shelby before
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly celebrating the premiere of "Peaky Blinders" Season 6 on Netflix, Cillian Murphy recalled why he wasn't so sure about playing Thomas Shelby. "There was slight hesitation because I'd never really played that physically imposing sort of hyper-masculine type character," the Irish actor noted. "In fact, I'd probably played the opposite up to that point. But I knew that it was such amazing material, and I knew that it was a gift of a role, and I just needed to convince them that I could do it and I could work to become that physically imposing character."
Prior to "Peaky Blinders," Murphy played the timid Robert Fischer in "Inception;" Scarecrow in "The Dark Knight" trilogy, and the romantic Pieter in "Girl With a Pearl Earring." Tommy Shelby certainly is a departure from those characters as well as others on his lengthy resume. Murphy is also a far cry from his character, so much so that the actor felt the need to defend himself after meeting with "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight after they first met. "Remember, I'm an actor," Murphy allegedly texted Knight. He wanted the part so badly that he felt the need to remind Knight that the person who showed up to the meeting would not be the person who would be on the "Peaky Blinders" set. Thankfully, Knight knew Murphy was right for the role, and one of the most enigmatic television drama characters was born.