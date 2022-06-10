Cillian Murphy Had One Major Reservation About His Peaky Blinders Role

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly celebrating the premiere of "Peaky Blinders" Season 6 on Netflix, Cillian Murphy recalled why he wasn't so sure about playing Thomas Shelby. "There was slight hesitation because I'd never really played that physically imposing sort of hyper-masculine type character," the Irish actor noted. "In fact, I'd probably played the opposite up to that point. But I knew that it was such amazing material, and I knew that it was a gift of a role, and I just needed to convince them that I could do it and I could work to become that physically imposing character."

Prior to "Peaky Blinders," Murphy played the timid Robert Fischer in "Inception;" Scarecrow in "The Dark Knight" trilogy, and the romantic Pieter in "Girl With a Pearl Earring." Tommy Shelby certainly is a departure from those characters as well as others on his lengthy resume. Murphy is also a far cry from his character, so much so that the actor felt the need to defend himself after meeting with "Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight after they first met. "Remember, I'm an actor," Murphy allegedly texted Knight. He wanted the part so badly that he felt the need to remind Knight that the person who showed up to the meeting would not be the person who would be on the "Peaky Blinders" set. Thankfully, Knight knew Murphy was right for the role, and one of the most enigmatic television drama characters was born.