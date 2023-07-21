What Is The Shady Advice Shark Tank Producers Give Entrepreneurs Appearing On The Show?

One of the most intense moments on "Shark Tank" comes after the entrepreneur's presentation, when it's time for them to choose a deal, if offered one. It's an important decision that will drastically affect the trajectory of their business, for better or worse, and shouldn't be taken lightly.

Sometimes, the deals on the table simply aren't that great, with the sharks asking for a much higher stake in the company than the entrepreneur initially envisioned. Yet many times, the entrepreneur accepts. According to a study conducted by Forbes, in which the outlet surveyed individuals who appeared on "Shark Tank," there's pressure from producers to accept the deal, even if it's not ideal for their business. If they don't accept, they run the risk of their segment — and product — not being aired. In fact, according to Forbes, shark Mark Cuban confirmed that this is accurate.

Still, nothing is set in stone, and more negotiations have to take place off-camera.