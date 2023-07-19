Whatever Happened To Wine Balloon After Shark Tank?

Sometimes, after a long day at work, it's nice to sit back and relax with a glass or two of wine. For those who have to get the kids ready for school and go to work the next day, they probably don't want any more than this. However, if a brand new bottle is being opened for that single glass, the rest of the wine can quickly spoil if the drinker doesn't intend to finish it by the next day or so.

Eric Corti, who appears on "Shark Tank" Season 3, Episode 4, knows this issue firsthand. He tells the sharks, "My wife and I love red wine, but it seems like we've poured more red wine down our kitchen sink as we've had to drink in our house."

In an effort to maximize the beloved beverage's life, Corti invented the Wine Balloon. With a brief squeeze of a grape cluster-shaped valve, a tiny balloon inflates inside the bottle and drastically minimizes the amount of air that can reach the wine. When one is ready to have more, they simply have to squeeze the valve again, and the balloon deflates.