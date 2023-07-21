Why The Witcher S4 Won't Be Heavily Affected By The SAG-AFTRA Strike
For the first time in 60 years, both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA are striking at the same time. The writers union stopped work first in May, citing issues of lack of residuals. SAG joined two months later amid concerns of AI being used to copy actors with no compensation for their likeness, putting a full stop on productions for the upcoming film and television season — at least, for the most part. Film and television actors in the United Kingdom will not only not be striking, but they are not legally allowed to. These actors are under the union Equity, which precludes them from joining Hollywood actors in solidarity.
"A performer joining the strike (or refusing to cross a picket line) in the U.K. will have no protection against being dismissed or sued for breach of contract by the producer or the engager," Equity advised, reported by Variety. "Likewise, if Equity encourages anyone to join the strike or not cross a picket line, Equity itself will be acting unlawfully and hence liable for damages or an injunction." With a cast almost exclusively hailing from the U.K., "The Witcher" is one show that will be obligated to go into production for Season 4, which has already been written.
Fantasy series will continue to film, for good and for bad
It may be some time before fans will see continuations of "Yellowjackets" or "Cobra Kai," but the U.K. seems to have a monopoly on IP fantasy series that bring large crowds. Also set to continue filming is HBO's "House of the Dragon," which is in the middle of Season 2 production.
While actors under the Equity umbrella are well within their rights to keep earning a living and have little choice in the matter anyway, it still brings up the issue of filming with no writers around. Despite what studios might want the industry to believe, writers are needed well after scripts are completed, which spells trouble for the productions that are forging ahead.
"The Witcher" Season 4 has already been the subject of much discourse. It will be the first without Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, instead replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Even now, Cavill fans are hitting the eject button on "The Witcher" after the recast news, and taking away the writers at the same time could be disastrous — without the proper guidance, the upcoming season could be just as lacking as fans fear.
