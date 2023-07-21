Why The Witcher S4 Won't Be Heavily Affected By The SAG-AFTRA Strike

It may be some time before fans will see continuations of "Yellowjackets" or "Cobra Kai," but the U.K. seems to have a monopoly on IP fantasy series that bring large crowds. Also set to continue filming is HBO's "House of the Dragon," which is in the middle of Season 2 production.

While actors under the Equity umbrella are well within their rights to keep earning a living and have little choice in the matter anyway, it still brings up the issue of filming with no writers around. Despite what studios might want the industry to believe, writers are needed well after scripts are completed, which spells trouble for the productions that are forging ahead.

"The Witcher" Season 4 has already been the subject of much discourse. It will be the first without Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, instead replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Even now, Cavill fans are hitting the eject button on "The Witcher" after the recast news, and taking away the writers at the same time could be disastrous — without the proper guidance, the upcoming season could be just as lacking as fans fear.

