What We Do In The Shadows: Colin Robinson's Season 5 Arc Makes No Sense

Though he's one of the main characters, Colin Robinson has consistently been treated as the show's biggest mystery — to the point that even he doesn't quite know what he is. Early in "The Campaign," however, he casually notes that there are lots of energy vampires in politics, thus revealing that he's apparently known about their existence all along.

Thanks to Evie Russell's (Vanessa Bayer) appearance in Season 1 and return in this episode, the viewers have of course been aware that Colin Robinson isn't the only one of his kind. We've even fleetingly seen other energy vampires than these two, though they've been few and far between. Still, Colin Robinson's Season 3 quest to research energy vampires with Lazslo (Matt Berry) was presented in a way that strongly implied he had very few resources at his disposal and had to rely on strange clues and obscure texts to find out more about his species. Now, Season 5 suddenly unleashes an entire society of energy vampires — one that Colin Robinson doesn't seem particularly surprised by. So, if he was aware of them all along, why hasn't it occurred to him to ask around if he was so curious about his past before his rebirth phase? Why not consult Evie, at the very least, since apparently he's been able to find her whenever he wants all along?

Perhaps he simply didn't remember the other energy vampires during his last incarnation's final days in Season 3. Energy vampire memory seems to be a curious thing, as we find out in Season 4 when Colin Robinson turns out to have tons of hidden old diaries that effectively restore his usual personality. Did he learn about the other energy vampires from those, or does the show simply choose to ignore some of the previous events in order to introduce some cool new energy vampire lore? It remains to be seen, but right now, Season 5's energy vampire-filled Colin Robinson arc makes fairly little sense in the context of past events.