What We Do In The Shadows S5: Why Laszlo's Episode 3 Discovery Is A Game Changer

Contains spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5 Episode 3 — "Pride Parade"

Nobody is here to pretend that the vampires on "What We Do in the Shadows" are a bunch of geniuses. In fact, it's part of the point of the show that they're actually pretty dim-witted — but in the third episode of the show's fifth season, Laszlo (Matt Berry) makes a major discovery that could completely change the game on the series.

After finding out that Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), familiar to Nandor (Kayvan Novak), broke vampiric protocol by asking someone other than his master to change him due to his own impatience, Laszlo is horrified — but he's also stuck keeping Guillermo's secret. In the process, though, he does a little study of his own, collecting Guillermo's sweat and applying it to his face during the season's third episode, titled "Pride Parade." So what does this do? It allows him to go outside during the day and exist in the sunlight without dying, though he does get a truly insane sunburn that turned his face a violent shade of red. The fact that Guillermo's sweat, affected by his slow transition into a vampire, can provide this benefit is pretty incredible, and it could lead to bigger and better things for "What We Do in the Shadows."