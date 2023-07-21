Whatever Happened To The Turtleman From Call Of The Wildman?

Animal Planet's "Call of the Wildman" introduced millions of television viewers to the eccentric backwoods expert Ernie Brown Jr., better known as the Turtleman. Brown, accompanied by his friend Neal James, utilized his special brand of hands-on animal capture to remove and relocate nuisance animals throughout his home state of Kentucky. The show was a major hit for Animal Planet alongside shows such as "River Monsters," spanning four seasons between 2011 and 2014. However, it was Brown and the show's methods that eventually got it canceled.

Several instances were uncovered of "Call of the Wildman" staging scenarios and mistreating animals such as the team drugging a zebra, caging a mink for upward of a week, and capturing three orphaned raccoons who died shortly after the show. A production staff member even admitted to collecting animals for the series in an interview with Mother Jones, commenting, "It was part of my job to call around people to trap animals at the direction of Sharp [Entertainment]," with another team member adding, "It's 100 percent fake."

In 2013, an episode aired showing Brown capturing a white-tailed deer, a species that the Nuisance Wildlife Control Officer (NWCO) prohibited from being captured. He was sent a warning, which led to further investigations regarding Brown's past activities. By the next year, his license was fully revoked after he failed to provide proper documentation for his captures. This, along with a drop in ratings due to the controversy, led to the show's cancellation. Despite this, Turtleman hasn't totally stepped out of the limelight.