Stranger Things: What Monsters Killed Eddie Munson & Do They Exist In D&D?

None of the new characters in Season 4 of "Stranger Things" offered the overall appeal that metalhead and self-proclaimed weirdo Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) had. A champion to geeks, nerds, and outcasts everywhere, Eddie embraced his place as a small-town oddball and flipped the middle finger to anyone who tried to judge him for how he lived his life.

This made it all the more tragic when the character died in Season 4, Episode 9 ("The Piggyback"). While he and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) do their best to create a diversion for the hordes of Demobats in the latest season finale of "Stranger Things," Eddie ends up giving his life to help Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) overcome Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) in the Upside Down.

Considering how many monster names and entities in "Stranger Things" are named after creatures from "Dungeons and Dragons," fans of the popular Netflix series might be wondering if the Demobats are also pulled from the tabletop role-playing game. Though they don't actually exist in the Hasbro gaming series, they would be right at home in the dark fantasy realm that has powered the stories of millions of players for decades.