Stranger Things' Season 4 Prequel Focuses On Eddie Munson - But What's It About?

When Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) arrived in Hawkins, Indiana for the fourth season of "Stranger Things," he instantly became beloved by fans for his beaming smile and the fast friendship he forms with Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo). Little was known about the metalhead's backstory other than the fact that he had a troubled relationship with his father, but an upcoming novel will help to fill in some of Eddie's history.

Entertainment Weekly published a sneak peek of the cover of the book, which will be published this Halloween with the title "Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus." The novel is written by Caitlin Schneiderhan, one of the show's writers, and takes place in 1984, two years before the events of "Stranger Things" Season 4.

In the novel, Eddie meets a record producer named Paige, a Hawkins native who escaped Indiana and made it big in the Los Angeles music industry. She is impressed by Eddie and his band, Corroded Coffin, and asks him to provide her with a demo tape. But according to a Tudum press release, the offer presents some issues for Eddie.

"Just one problem," the statement reads. "Recording costs money. Money Eddie doesn't have. But he's willing to do whatever it takes: even if that means relying on his old man, Al Munson. His dad just stumbled back into his life, with another dubious scheme up his sleeve, and yet Eddie knows this is his only option to make enough dough in enough time. It's a risk, but if it pays off he will finally have a one-way ticket out of Hawkins."