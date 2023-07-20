Blue Bloods: How Brotherly Love & Italian Food Fueled The Magnum P.I. Reunion

It is easy to make friends at work; you spend so much time doing your job that it is almost impossible not to bond with people. The entertainment industry is no different, and when you work on a TV show with the same actor for a long time, it is easy to become lifelong friends. Larry Manetti ("Magnum P.I.," "Hawaii Five-0"), who played Rick on the former show, made lifelong friends with the series star Tom Selleck. This ended up landing him a guest spot on Selleck's newer hit, "Blue Bloods," along with some great Italian food and a pretty sweet dressing room setup.

In an interview with Parade Magazine, Manetti said Selleck went to his producer and told him he wanted to get a spot on the show for his friend. "Tom Selleck said to the main executive producer, Kevin Wade, 'I'd like to find a role for my friend Larry Manetti,'" he says. "That was a year or two years ago. Kevin Wade had an accident and hurt his neck and was operated on, so he was cruising television and watched me on several different shows and said to his writers, 'This Manetti, I'd like to get him on the show. He's a great character.'"

But just getting him on the series wasn't enough, as Selleck rolled out the red carpet for his old friend, both with his dressing room and his nightly meal.