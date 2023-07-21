Barbie Has One Particularly Gratuitous Product Placement That's Hard To Miss

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

There's no doubt that in between the plastic pooping dogs and pools that never have anyone swimming in them, the most important accessory with Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" is the messages it ensures to deliver before the colorful credits roll. The journey getting there is one littered with unfiltered jabs at capitalism, masculine superiority, and the Barbies that time forgot. For about 99.99% of the time, they land as perfectly as Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) does floating out of her Dream House. Still, there's one moment in her bout with reality that doesn't feel like a joke, but more of a corporate choice that feels familiar in all the wrong ways.

During Stereotypical Barbie's visit to the top dogs at Mattel led by Will Ferrell, Barbie is baffled that all the big jobs are taken by men (unimaginable, right) for the company's signature toy. But while Will Ferrell's CEO explains just how the Mattel machine is running, it's here where audiences might get a fleeting glance of another looming in the background. That's right. Just in case you'd forgotten that this was a Warner Bros. Discovery movie, the film takes a moment to have a tower with its title stamped on the side just outside of the boardroom window. It's a blink-or-you'll-miss-it moment but one that, for the more cynical viewer, could easily cause eye-rolling.