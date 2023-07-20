Twitter Doesn't Want To Leave Barbie Land
Contains spoilers for "Barbie"
The world presented in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" is a cotton-candy utopia, where your house comes up with your outfits each day, the sun is always shining, and everyone lives in beautiful harmony. Sure, things eventually go awry when Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) finds herself grappling with flat feet and cellulite and has to re-examine her entire existence — but Barbie Land still seems pretty great. Fans agree, and they're loving Gerwig's movie if Twitter is any indication.
As @dancindanonfilm wrote, "Genuinely surprised at how well #BarbieMovie walks the line between corporate product placement and genuine artistic statement. Gerwig's smart, funny script gives the humans short shrift, but gives us two all-timer comic creations in Margot's Barbie and Gosling's Oscar-worthy Ken." @howatdk agreed, saying, "#BarbieMovie dazzles with big laughs and plenty of pink. It's one of the funniest films of the year, but also unwraps a fresh perspective on identity, the patriarchy, and being human. Sure, there's lots that's on-the-nose, but it's hilarious and charming through and through."
@katiewalshstx made a grandiose — but not inaccurate — statement after an early screening, writing, "No film is served by hyperbole, but there was a point when I was watching #BarbieMovie when I thought, 'this is the culmination of all cinematic history.'"
Fans just really, really like Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Barbie
@JoeyMagidsen joined in praising "Barbie," tweeting, "Barbie might be my favorite film of the year so far. Ryan Gosling deserves the Oscar for an all-timer of a comedic supporting turn, while Margot Robbie brings out the humanity in the doll. Greta Gerwig imbues this with impeccable social commentary." @daveleedwnundr, meanwhile, invoked classic Hollywood in his tweet: "Hollywood was built on big, bombastic, flamboyant, explosive movies with stunning visuals, hammy performances, pastichè, punch, pizzaz. #BarbieMovie throws back to the MGM musical, Busby Berkeley, Technicolor Epics. It epitomizes the movie-going experience. It's literal cinema."
Similarly, @Julien_Frost compared "Barbie" to two radically different concepts, saying, "The #BarbieMovie is everything the other movies are just Ken. Barbie is the absurd lovechild of Judith Butler and a Muppet film, it's a blast, go watch it." @wildaboutfilm kept it simple and heartfelt, just writing, "Equal parts hilarious, introspective, meta, & tender, Barbie is a genuine success from every angle. The most I've laughed in a theater in years, maybe ever, but the heart and soul of the movie will linger longer than any one joke. Gerwig is 3/3." @dinotaur, however, knows this movie will be divisive, and isn't upset about it at all: "To confirm: Having seen the movie, I very much remain a Barbie Girl. It is so clever and detailed and pointed – and it's thought of all the jokes and criticisms you could possibly make already. Some people are going to HATE it (and I can't wait)."
People especially loved the performances in Barbie
Gerwig's script and the film's overall look are one thing, but fans also rushed to Twitter to praise her wildly talented cast, with Ryan Gosling as a standout. His Ken, paired with Margot Robbie's Barbie, is at once vapid and full of emotions — and fans definitely noticed. "Barbie is bold & ambitious," @ScottDMenzel wrote. "A film that feels larger than life at times yet very indie in others. It is quite the impressive feat for Greta Gerwig as it truly showcases just how impressive of a filmmaker she is. Ryan Gosling's performance is hilarious & award worthy. @OasisAwais recognized that Gosling took his chance to finally be funny and ran with it: "Loved #BarbieTheMovie which is a delightfully weird slice of meta existentialism. It's odd, hilarious and deeply moving as any good Gerwig film is. Robbie is excellent; Gosling, once again, proving why he's the *perfect* comedic actor."
It's possible to acknowledge that Robbie is incredible while also noting that Gosling is a standout, like @SirJeffNelson does: "#Barbie [..] is bursting at the seams with extravagant creativity. Greta Gerwig made a summer bash soaked in fun and empathy. Margot Robbie is stellar, but Ryan Gosling steals the show. Magnificent production design. @Lulamaybelle spotlighted a different actor, saying, "#BarbieTheMovie was everything I've been dreaming of and so much more. Hilarious and deeply incisive, it delivers the BIG feels. Greta Gerwig gives it the extra magical touch needed to soar. Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling are divine. But Issa Rae is *my* President Barbie."
Finally, @JillianChili gave a shoutout to Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, and Will Ferrell's characters, writing, "The power of Greta Gerwig for being able to pull out refreshing performances and new dimensions from classic comedy actors in #BarbieTheMovie."
"Barbie" officially hits theaters on July 21, 2023.