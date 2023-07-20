Twitter Doesn't Want To Leave Barbie Land

Contains spoilers for "Barbie"

The world presented in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" is a cotton-candy utopia, where your house comes up with your outfits each day, the sun is always shining, and everyone lives in beautiful harmony. Sure, things eventually go awry when Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) finds herself grappling with flat feet and cellulite and has to re-examine her entire existence — but Barbie Land still seems pretty great. Fans agree, and they're loving Gerwig's movie if Twitter is any indication.

As @dancindanonfilm wrote, "Genuinely surprised at how well #BarbieMovie walks the line between corporate product placement and genuine artistic statement. Gerwig's smart, funny script gives the humans short shrift, but gives us two all-timer comic creations in Margot's Barbie and Gosling's Oscar-worthy Ken." @howatdk agreed, saying, "#BarbieMovie dazzles with big laughs and plenty of pink. It's one of the funniest films of the year, but also unwraps a fresh perspective on identity, the patriarchy, and being human. Sure, there's lots that's on-the-nose, but it's hilarious and charming through and through."

@katiewalshstx made a grandiose — but not inaccurate — statement after an early screening, writing, "No film is served by hyperbole, but there was a point when I was watching #BarbieMovie when I thought, 'this is the culmination of all cinematic history.'"