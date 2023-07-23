Whatever Happened To Ooakshell Headbands After Shark Tank?

Mika Bertholdo needed a headband that would work for her while dealing with hair loss following her second pregnancy. So she made her own, which led to the birth of Ooakshell. The line of tie-dyed headbands are not only colorful and stylish, but are also easily adjustable thanks to a ring that allows the user to fit the headwear to their comfort level. Each one is specially handcrafted by Bertholdo herself and she found great success when selling them on Etsy before moving to her own website.

The Dallas native appeared on a Season 13 episode of "Shark Tank" looking for an investment of $150,000 for 15% of her business. As Bertholdo ran the company almost entirely by herself, she hoped to nab a shark to help scale up production. Even on her own, however, she managed to impress the investors. This was due to her amazing margins, as she sold each handmade headband for $35, while only spent $1.64 on producing them. Additionally, the entrepreneur spent no money on marketing, having found widespread success through social media and had a high repeat customer rate of 81%. Guest shark Emma Grede offered the $150,000 for 20% of the business, believing it would fit perfectly in the wholesale space. After a bit of back and forth, Bertholdo accepted the deal.

The business continues to succeed. While it may not be dominating the market, the combination of Bertholdo's determination and Grede's knowledge have taken Ooakshell to new heights.