Whatever Happened To Ooakshell Headbands After Shark Tank?
Mika Bertholdo needed a headband that would work for her while dealing with hair loss following her second pregnancy. So she made her own, which led to the birth of Ooakshell. The line of tie-dyed headbands are not only colorful and stylish, but are also easily adjustable thanks to a ring that allows the user to fit the headwear to their comfort level. Each one is specially handcrafted by Bertholdo herself and she found great success when selling them on Etsy before moving to her own website.
The Dallas native appeared on a Season 13 episode of "Shark Tank" looking for an investment of $150,000 for 15% of her business. As Bertholdo ran the company almost entirely by herself, she hoped to nab a shark to help scale up production. Even on her own, however, she managed to impress the investors. This was due to her amazing margins, as she sold each handmade headband for $35, while only spent $1.64 on producing them. Additionally, the entrepreneur spent no money on marketing, having found widespread success through social media and had a high repeat customer rate of 81%. Guest shark Emma Grede offered the $150,000 for 20% of the business, believing it would fit perfectly in the wholesale space. After a bit of back and forth, Bertholdo accepted the deal.
The business continues to succeed. While it may not be dominating the market, the combination of Bertholdo's determination and Grede's knowledge have taken Ooakshell to new heights.
Ooakshell saw major growth after Shark Tank
Despite the success experienced running Ooakshell on her own, entrepreneur Mika Bertholdo was exhausted and knew that continuing in that direction would not be sustainable in the long run. Thankfully, with the guidance of investor Emma Grede, Bertholdo was not only able to get the help she needed, but saw the change in her own life that she was looking for.
Her business experienced the "Shark Tank" effect following her appearance on the show, quickly selling out. During an update segment on Season 14, it is revealed that she was able to move out of her parent's house, where she, her husband, and their kids lived for several years. On top of this, she was able to employ a factory in Dallas and her own assistant to aid in production and packaging. Grede ended up being a massive help in educating the entrepreneur. Bertholdo was able to attend Good American programs in several arenas including fashion merchandising, finances, and marketing. More than anything, Bertholdo was thrilled to finally have the time she desired to be with her family and make her immigrant parents proud. The business is currently estimated to bring in an annual revenue of $375,000 with a net worth of $750,000.
No major announcements have been made regarding Ooakshell at this time, but the company remains active. You can find and purchase products on the company website, including the signature headbands in a variety of options alongside rings, scrunchies, shirts, dresses, and more. A private Facebook group also exists for Ooakshell, along with an Instagram where Bertholdo remains active sharing new designs, tutorials, and updates on preorders.