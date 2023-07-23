The Terminator's James Cameron Isn't Afraid Of A.I. Replacing Writers Just Yet

The burgeoning technology of artificial intelligence and how it can potentially be used in showbiz is one of the main issues in the strikes by two of Hollywood's major labor unions. Yet, while actors are fighting studios over the threat of A.I. digitally replacing them in future productions, one of the entertainment industry's biggest voices is downplaying the idea of A.I. taking jobs from screenwriters.

James Cameron, who brought the chilling revelation of self-aware A.I. to the forefront with "The Terminator," believes that at this point, the technology is simply not advanced enough to rival what real writers can produce.

"I just don't personally believe that a disembodied mind that's just regurgitating what other embodied minds have said — about the life that they've had, about love, about lying, about fear, about mortality — and just put it all together into a word salad and then regurgitate it ... I don't believe that have something that's going to move an audience," Cameron told CTV News.

Still, the Oscar-winning director and producer of "Titanic" is taking a wait-and-see approach regarding the advancement of technology and whether it can't actually replace scribes. "Let's wait 20 years, and if an A.I. wins an Oscar for best screenplay, I think we've got to take them seriously," Cameron told CTV News.

In the interim, Cameron warned that a scenario akin to "The Terminator," which was inspired by his vivid dream more than four decades ago, is something that needs to be addressed.