TBBT: The Season 8 Moment That Never Gets Old

"The Big Bang Theory" Season 8 features a slew of unforgettable moments, like Howard's (Simon Helberg) awkward mishap throwing the first pitch at a baseball game and Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) brief stint teaching a science course. It also includes a larger cast as characters like Stuart (Kevin Sussman) begin to join the core group of nerdy friends. However, one scene rises above the rest and never gets old, no matter how many times you rewatch it.

In Season 8, Episode 1, "The Locomotion Interruption," Sheldon experiences a series of changes that prove to be extremely overwhelming. After Leonard (Johnny Galecki) gets engaged to Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Sheldon faces other shake-ups to his routine, like changing his field of study at work. There's also the devastating fire that closes Stuart's comic book shop, where Sheldon frequently gets his superhero fix.

These tee up Sheldon's extreme reaction where he flees from all his problems by embarking on a cross-country train tour. Unsurprisingly, he ends up in crisis until he calls Leonard for help. However, when he finally returns home, there's a shift he can't overcome when he finds Penny's short, pixie-cut hairstyle, which even actress Kaley Cuoco quickly regretted.