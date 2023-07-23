Watchmen's Jackie Earle Haley Would Love To Play This Batman Villain

Ever since Matt Reeves' "The Batman" premiered, fans have eagerly waited to see what's next for Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne. While "The Batman – Part II" is on the way, neither the director nor the studio has shed light on who or what we can expect in the sequel besides keeping the focus on the hero, forcing fans to take matters into their own hands.

On Twitter, @joshHsmith1991 suggested their fan casting, writing, "I would love to see Jackie Earle Haley cast as the Mad Hatter in a future 'Batman' film from Matt Reeves." Interestingly, not only did Jackie Earle Haley see this tweet, but he offered his own two cents on the idea, simply saying, "I'd love to see that too." It's not every day an actor replies to comic book movie fan castings, so considering Haley signed off on bringing Mad Hatter to Reeves' "The Batman" universe, someone ought to get Warner Bros. on the phone.

Haley is no newcomer to franchise movies, let alone the superhero industry. The actor most notably played Rorschach in Zack Snyder's "Watchmen," but has also lent his talents to Grewishka in "Alita: Battle Angel," Odin Quincannon in "Preacher," and Freddy Krueger in the "Nightmare on Elm Street" remake. Adding "The Batman" to that resume would make Haley a legend in the comic-book movie industry.