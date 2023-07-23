Watchmen's Jackie Earle Haley Would Love To Play This Batman Villain
Ever since Matt Reeves' "The Batman" premiered, fans have eagerly waited to see what's next for Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne. While "The Batman – Part II" is on the way, neither the director nor the studio has shed light on who or what we can expect in the sequel besides keeping the focus on the hero, forcing fans to take matters into their own hands.
On Twitter, @joshHsmith1991 suggested their fan casting, writing, "I would love to see Jackie Earle Haley cast as the Mad Hatter in a future 'Batman' film from Matt Reeves." Interestingly, not only did Jackie Earle Haley see this tweet, but he offered his own two cents on the idea, simply saying, "I'd love to see that too." It's not every day an actor replies to comic book movie fan castings, so considering Haley signed off on bringing Mad Hatter to Reeves' "The Batman" universe, someone ought to get Warner Bros. on the phone.
Haley is no newcomer to franchise movies, let alone the superhero industry. The actor most notably played Rorschach in Zack Snyder's "Watchmen," but has also lent his talents to Grewishka in "Alita: Battle Angel," Odin Quincannon in "Preacher," and Freddy Krueger in the "Nightmare on Elm Street" remake. Adding "The Batman" to that resume would make Haley a legend in the comic-book movie industry.
Who is DC's Mad Hatter?
Jackie Earle Haley is an inspirational fan cast for Mad Hatter, looking towards a lesser-known but proven actor for the role instead of an A-list star. If "Watchmen" and "A Nightmare on Elm Street" are anything to go off of, Haley could bring versatility to Mad Hatter, adapting to whatever kind of portrayal Matt Reeves wants for his grounded "Batman" movies.
First appearing in 1948's "Batman" #49, Mad Hatter, also known as Jarvis Tetch, is a villain obsessed with the story of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland," modeling himself after Lewis Carroll's Hatter. Naturally, he frequently touts a tophat and some version of a three-piece suit. Despite his delusion, Mad Hatter has a genius-level intellect, developing his weapon of choice, Mind Control Hats, that allow him to create illusions and control people's minds.
Throughout his comic-book history, Mad Hatter has become one of Batman's most formidable foes, securing himself a spot within the Caped Crusader's legendary rogues gallery. Despite his reoccurring presence in comic books, Mad Hatter has yet to transition to the big screen, making him a perfect villain for Reeves to utilize in "The Batman" sequels. Mad Hatter could bridge the gap between realism and fantasy in the Reevesverse, grounding a more outlandish villain and introducing Reeves' take on his mind control powers. If Mad Hatter were to make it into "The Batman – Part II," Haley would be an excellent choice, but either way, we're sure Reeves would knock it out of the park with whoever brings the next villain to life.