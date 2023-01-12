Matt Reeves Promises That The Batman 2 Will Keep Its Focus On The Hero (& Why That's The Right Call)

Matt Reeves' "The Batman" delighted both critics and fans alike, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and the film's global haul of nearly $771 million (via Box Office Mojo) all but assured production of a sequel. However, James Gunn and Peter Safran's anointment as the hopeful saviors of DC Studios' film franchises cast some uncertainty on "The Batman 2" moving forward. Suddenly, Henry Cavill's Superman fell apart, and the axing of Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 3" collaboration threatened all the DC mainstays who carried over from the DCEU's SnyderVerse. And even though "The Batman" existed outside of Zack Snyder's DC projects, the future of Reeves' and Robert Pattinson's project remained up in the air.

However, Reeves survived the purge resulting from the advent of the new Gunn/Safran regime at DC, which will hopefully steady the topsy-turvy movie division. And Reeves plans to meet soon with Gunn and Safran about his plans for Batman moving forward. "They [Gunn and Safran] have been great," Reeves said in an interview with Collider.

"We're actually supposed to meet in the next few weeks because they want to talk to me about the broad plan," Reeves continued. "And then they want to hear the BatVerse plan. We're just getting together to talk about all of that." An untitled "The Batman" sequel is in the works, and fans should expect Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight detective to be the straw stirring the drink in "The Batman 2" and not his Rogues' gallery of villains.