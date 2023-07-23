Secret Invasion: A Major Star From The Marvels Could Appear In The Finale

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Harvest"

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) might want to fight Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) alone even though his reason for not calling the Avengers only helps the Skrull, but he still seems to rely on a lot of people whenever possible. The former SHIELD bigshot might not have the resources he had back in the day, but he still has multiple allies around, and the mysterious phone call he makes at the end of Episode 5 might very well introduce yet another one.

At this point of the show, several of Fury's allies are either dead or replaced by a Skrull, and it seems that she's left both Varra (Charlayne Woodard) and G'iah (Emilia Clarke) behind for now. Since his sole remaining ally, Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), is already with him, it seems that Fury is calling either Gravik ... or a hitherto unseen power player who will appear in the sixth and final episode. If we're looking at a newcomer, there's really one person who makes sense: Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Monica and Fury have a history, as they already met in the 1990s during the events of "Captain Marvel." They're both used to somewhat shady superpower-themed missions, and we already know that they'll be working together in "The Marvels." As such, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will need to bring them together in some way — and what better way to do this than the phone call Fury makes?