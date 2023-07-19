Secret Invasion: Fury's Reason To Not Call The Avengers Only Helps The Skrulls

Contains spoilers for "Secret Invasion" Season 1, Episode 5 — "Harvest"

In "Secret Invasion" Episode 5, Nick Fury finally sheds some light on why he intends to go against Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) alone. He's previously claimed that bringing in his Avenger contacts would complicate things, which is a reasonable enough point when you're battling shapeshifters. Here, however, we discover that his main reason to keep superheroes out of play with this one is ... largely stubbornness, really, and willingness to prove that he still has what it takes.

On his own fake grave in Finland, Fury makes a big speech about wanting to do things himself because he feels humanity can't rely on superheroes. He also heavily implies that he's still dealing with the trauma from turning to dust during the Blip, and is in dire need of a win after his array of failures. All of this is very noble, but there's one little problem: He's not trying to take down a local street gang. He's trying to prevent a situation that'll almost certainly lead to either the Skrulls taking over the earth or the world plunging into World War III, so the stakes are easily as high as they were in the first Avengers movie. Going at it alone in a situation like this makes just about as much sense as taking a slingshot to a gunfight, and no matter how highly Gravik thinks of his Super-Skrull powers, Fury makes the Skrull's job quite a bit easier by deciding to keep his superpowered allies away from the action.