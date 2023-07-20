Hawkgirl: Jadzia Axelrod Tried To Simplify The Character's Complicated DC History - Exclusive

Jadzia Axelrod told us she understands why some people fear the Hawk's history; it's incredibly complicated when going back to the Golden Age. But she also said it's not as complex as people think. "The important thing is this is two warriors who have been reincarnated since essentially the dawn of time. That's it," she said. And while parts of Hawkgirl's long history will come into play, Axelrod also wanted to make the new series accessible to readers who haven't been exposed to Hawkgirl's stories before.

"I tried to write this to make it new reader friendly so that anyone could pick it up cold and understand what was going on," she explained. "We introduced things about her backstory slowly throughout the series so that by the time we hit Issue 5 ... you're all caught up and you're ready to understand who she is and what she does."

What's so special about Issue 5? Axelrod said that it contains "a lot that's heavily about who [Hawkgirl] is and her relationship to pretty much everything." But Axelrod assured us that the relevant information about Kendra Saunders' past will be easy for readers to understand due to strategically placed tidbits throughout the series. "That was a very conscious effort to do that slowly and to hold people's hands as we go through the tangled areas of her backstory."