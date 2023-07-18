Hawkgirl's Jadzia Axelrod Teases A Fresh Direction & A Brand New DC Comics Star - Exclusive Interview

How important was it to make the book reader friendly? Hawkgirl has a bit of a complicated history, even in the pages of DC Comics.

It was very important, number one. A lot of people are scared of the Hawk history. It's not as complex as people think, but it can be if you want to get nitty-gritty. The important thing is this is two warriors who have been reincarnated since essentially the dawn of time. That's it. You understand now. We can get even more detailed if we want into that, but that's the basic.

I tried to write this to make it new reader friendly so that anyone could pick it up cold and understand what was going on. We introduced things about her backstory slowly throughout the series so that by the time we hit Issue 5, where there's a lot that's heavily about who she is and her relationship to pretty much everything ... #5 is heavy, but by the time we get there, you're all caught up and you're ready to understand who she is and what she does. That was a very conscious effort to do that slowly and to hold people's hands as we go through the tangled areas of her backstory.

DC Comics

"Galaxy," the original graphic novel, was unapologetically queer. You obviously wrote the "DC Book of Pride," which was excellent. Why was it important to make this also kind of a queer story? Why was that important to you, and how exciting was that to build?

It was very important. I've said before that writing the "DC Book of Pride" has radicalized me in the sense that [for] a lot of these characters that are featured in that book, their personal lives — and by extension of that, their queerness — is told in between stories and in between scenes. Most of them aren't leads; we are given bits and pieces of their stories that are then put together. A character will meet another woman, and they will have a little meet cute, and then later you'll see them having an apartment together and three cats, and there's maybe six months to two years in between those scenes. But we've caught up with them, and now we know, and we miss that whole romance between these two women.

I was not going to do that in any book I write. In bringing Galaxy [into] this story, I wanted to make sure that her queerness was front and center. Because it's a story about Kendra trying to have more of a personal life, to show an example of an ideal personal life being a queer one and one where a trans woman has a relationship with a queer woman is a little radical, but definitely something that you don't see very often. I was very happy to do that.

DC Comics

What can you say about the new villain — Vulpecula — and their connection to Hawkgirl?

Vulpecula is a trickster character, very much in that vein. She is someone who's not to be trusted and someone who will give you what you ask for, but that is not necessarily what you want or need. There is always a price tag with these kinds of things, and she collects every single time. She has a much larger impact on Kendra's life in particular and the DC universe at large than is initially believed.