The Mummy: Annabelle Wallis Had To Beat Tom Cruise At One Thing To Get More Scenes

Fans of Tom Cruise's big-screen work know going into each film that the actor will certainly be doing some stunt work where he risks life and limb. Proof of that comes with every one of his "Mission: Impossible" movies, including the latest chapter, where Cruise rode a motorcycle off a cliff several times for "Dead Reckoning Part One" to get the best mid-air scene possible.

His terrifying stunt work aside, one of the other things that happens in every Cruise movie is a scene featuring the iconic action star running in full stride, and in most cases, he's running solo.

That all changed when Annabelle Wallis — Cruise's co-star in the 2017 action-slash-monster movie mash "The Mummy" — aimed to mix things up and challenged the actor to let her run alongside him in one scene. Speaking with the Evening Standard in 2017, Wallis said Cruise initially wasn't warm to her idea, but she kept on pursuing it.

"I was adamant that I was going to run on screen with him because he's so particular about his running," Wallis told the publication. "He was like 'Annabelle, nobody runs on-screen with me,' and I said, 'Tom, I'm a really good runner.'"