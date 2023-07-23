Shark Tank: The Original Japanese Show Is Nothing Like We Experience Today
"Shark Tank" has garnered an undeniable presence on television, but it's far from the first show to use the format of budding entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of affluent investors. In fact, the show that kicked off this concept not only originates from a completely different country, but also is a far cry from what "Shark Tank" fans expect out of the series today.
Released in 2001 by Nippon Television, "Money Tigers" is considered the first of this style of reality show. "Money Tigers" developed the basic idea of "Shark Tank" and similar contemporaries as individuals from different walks of life got the opportunity to pitch their product or service and hopefully receive an investment. Unlike the more flashy presentation in later shows, the Japanese program opted for a more cut-and-dry approach. The series largely consisted of close up shots of faces mixed in with occasional varying camera angles, while lacking camera movement, music, or dynamic editing.
This also translated to the business presentations themselves. While some entrepreneurs provided small demonstrations, there was no space for grand displays or elaborate setups to show off the product. Rather, the pitch largely involved straight-on conversations between both parties. And unlike "Shark Tank," which often cuts down one hour conversations to ten or so minutes, "Money Tigers" often shows much longer stretches of these interactions.
Despite the lower production values, the show had a successful run and ended in 2004. Little would audiences know that this was only the beginning of the show's worldwide impact.
The Money Tigers format really caught on
"Money Tigers" managed to go from a late night favorite to a mainstream hit series over the course of its run. However, that would not be the extent of its legacy, as Nippon Television sold the show's format to overseas markets which led to a long run of similar international hits.
While many viewers are familiar with the American-produced "Shark Tank," this is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to these shows, each with their own distinct identity. "Dragons' Den" was the first to kick off the trend following "Money Tigers," beginning in the United Kingdom, but also extending to other countries such as Canada. "China Business Partner" brought in a host of investors from different walks of life from online educators to powerful CEOs. In the Ukraine, the series "Business Sharks" takes an industrialized approach, with one of the panelist being the country's Vice Prime Minister. The Czech Republic's "Den D" features a wide array of odd business propositions with pitches taking place in an abandoned factory. Even American sharks have popped up in a few other shows, with Robert Herjavec and Kevin O' Leary making appearances on Canada's "Dragons' Den."
It certainly took some time for the format of "Money Tigers" to be polished into what we know it as today. But thanks to the show's simplistic yet intriguing concept, millions of viewers from around the world were not only left entertained, but were also inspired to make their dreams a reality.