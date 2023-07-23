Shark Tank: The Original Japanese Show Is Nothing Like We Experience Today

"Shark Tank" has garnered an undeniable presence on television, but it's far from the first show to use the format of budding entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of affluent investors. In fact, the show that kicked off this concept not only originates from a completely different country, but also is a far cry from what "Shark Tank" fans expect out of the series today.

Released in 2001 by Nippon Television, "Money Tigers" is considered the first of this style of reality show. "Money Tigers" developed the basic idea of "Shark Tank" and similar contemporaries as individuals from different walks of life got the opportunity to pitch their product or service and hopefully receive an investment. Unlike the more flashy presentation in later shows, the Japanese program opted for a more cut-and-dry approach. The series largely consisted of close up shots of faces mixed in with occasional varying camera angles, while lacking camera movement, music, or dynamic editing.

This also translated to the business presentations themselves. While some entrepreneurs provided small demonstrations, there was no space for grand displays or elaborate setups to show off the product. Rather, the pitch largely involved straight-on conversations between both parties. And unlike "Shark Tank," which often cuts down one hour conversations to ten or so minutes, "Money Tigers" often shows much longer stretches of these interactions.

Despite the lower production values, the show had a successful run and ended in 2004. Little would audiences know that this was only the beginning of the show's worldwide impact.