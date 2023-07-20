What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Episode 3 Confirms The Most Powerful Vampire

Contains spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5, Episode 3 — "Pride Parade"

Though "What We Do in the Shadows" often focuses on its vampires' more comedic aspects, the show's Season 5 has made no bones about the strength that comes with being a creature of the night. The season's second episode casually reminds us how dangerous Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Lazslo (Matt Berry) can be when they work together. Nandor's vastly increased hypnosis powers, in particular, have made us wonder whether he's gained new powers or awakened his old ones.

"Pride Parade" continues the season's trend of granting the oldest vampire housemate strangely powerful abilities ... or, rather, showing him finally explore the full limits of his vampire powers. Unaware that Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) has been turned into a vampire and Lazslo is researching the familiar's peculiarly slow transformation process, Nandor feels left out and starts arguing about vampiric powers with Lazslo. After he ends up boasting that he can fly to space, he proceeds to do exactly that ... basically just to impress Guillermo, no less. Nandor's impressive "Iron Man"-style flight ends in a somewhat uncomfortable fashion, but the feat itself is extremely impressive, to the point that you'd be hard-pressed to find another vampire who's done something like that.