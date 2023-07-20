What We Do In The Shadows Season 5 Episode 3 Confirms The Most Powerful Vampire
Contains spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5, Episode 3 — "Pride Parade"
Though "What We Do in the Shadows" often focuses on its vampires' more comedic aspects, the show's Season 5 has made no bones about the strength that comes with being a creature of the night. The season's second episode casually reminds us how dangerous Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Lazslo (Matt Berry) can be when they work together. Nandor's vastly increased hypnosis powers, in particular, have made us wonder whether he's gained new powers or awakened his old ones.
"Pride Parade" continues the season's trend of granting the oldest vampire housemate strangely powerful abilities ... or, rather, showing him finally explore the full limits of his vampire powers. Unaware that Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) has been turned into a vampire and Lazslo is researching the familiar's peculiarly slow transformation process, Nandor feels left out and starts arguing about vampiric powers with Lazslo. After he ends up boasting that he can fly to space, he proceeds to do exactly that ... basically just to impress Guillermo, no less. Nandor's impressive "Iron Man"-style flight ends in a somewhat uncomfortable fashion, but the feat itself is extremely impressive, to the point that you'd be hard-pressed to find another vampire who's done something like that.
Nandor is building an arsenal of superpowers, even compared to other vampires
Though they're often lost behind his veneer of naivete, Nandor has displayed some impressive skills over the course of the show. However, "Pride Parade's" flight test might just be the most impressive thing he's done, for multiple reasons. Not only does he reach the edge of space, but when he perhaps inevitably loses control and plummets back to the ground, he manages to survive the fiery re-entry to Earth's atmosphere with virtually no damage except to his clothes. As such, he shows that he's capable of withstanding the immense blunt-force trauma from the fall ... as well as fire, which is a deadly vampire weakness in most folklore depictions.
Combine this and Nandor's newfound ability to mind control large crowds with him being just about the only vampire who's been able to land a punch on Guillermo — an actual vampire hunter — and "What We Do in the Shadows" seems to be turning the character into a bona fide super-vampire. This probably won't help with Nandor's self-confidence issues, but it'll be fascinating to see what else the show has in store for him.