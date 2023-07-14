What We Do In The Shadows S5 Casually Reminds Us How Dangerous Nandor & Lazslo Are

Contains spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5, Episode 2

When "What We Do in the Shadows" started, much of its humor came from how comically inept its main vampires are. Not that this has ever really stopped being a central plot element. Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak) is hopelessly out of touch and preoccupied with his own insecurities. Nadja of Antipaxos (Natasia Demetriou) has a horrible temper and an array of quirks that belie her dangerous nature, and Lazslo Cravensworth (Matt Berry) is a pompous hedonist. Colin Robinson (Mark Protsch) is actually very good at what he does, but the strange and generally non-lethal nature of his energy vampirism means that he's just as prone to comic moments as his flatmates.

However, every once in a while the show takes a moment to remind the viewer that the characters are incredibly powerful when they need to be. The very first episode of "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5 serves one of these reminders almost right away, as one of the first things we see is Nandor casually hypnotizing an entire basketball arena. In Episode 2, his hypnosis power makes a comeback, and his collaboration with the far more socially-skilled Lazslo makes it clear how dangerous the pair can be when they need to ... at the expense of the staff of an entire police station, who'll no doubt have a fun time explaining why they set up a motorcade for two guys they just imprisoned.