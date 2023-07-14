What We Do In The Shadows S5E2: Has Nandor Gained New Powers Or Awakened His Old Ones?

Contains spoilers for "What We Do in the Shadows" Season 5, Episode 2

Remember Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak)? the 760-year-old vampire who has been a woefully awful hypnotist for the vast majority of "What We Do in the Shadows?" Yeah, he's not that anymore. Instead, Season 5 of FX's monster mockumentary has turned Nandor into an absolute beast on the mind control front.

The show's version of vampire hypnotism usually requires eye contact which obviously limits the number of subjects they can use it on. Nandor seems to have cracked the code, though. In the Season 5 opener, he unveils an ability to perform crowd hypnotism on an entire basketball arena — audience and players alike — simply because he suspects some of them may have seen him trip on the stairs a little. Based on the way others chide him about his constant mind-control antics, he's been doing quite a bit of stuff like this, and indeed, in Episode 2 he repeats the trick by hypnotizing an entire police station to set up a paramilitary convoy for him and Lazslo (Matt Berry).

So, where does Nandor's impressive power upgrade come from? It could be a throwback to his pillager days or an errant wish from the Djinn (Anoop Desai) — or perhaps the self-help book he picks up in the season premiere is just that good. Let's weigh in on each of the options.