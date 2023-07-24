What Happened To Epiphany On General Hospital, Who Played Her & Where She Is Now

For nearly 60 years, "General Hospital" has entertained audiences with its intense storylines, fiery relationships, and unforgettable characters. In addition to fan favorites like Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), the series also features the staff of the eponymously named medical center. This includes Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy), who serves as the head nurse for several years.

She is a no-nonsense woman who isn't afraid to call out anyone who she feels is being unprofessional, whether it's a doctor or a fellow nurse. She is highly dedicated to her job but isn't afraid to have fun, often performing at the Annual Nurses' Ball. One of the biggest revelations is the fact that computer professional Stan Johnson is her son and that he works for Sonny. His involvement with the gangster eventually leads to his murder, which Epiphany hears over the phone. Despite what happened to her son, Epiphany helps Sonny when he is wounded, and aids in his recovery.

The character was also featured in the spin-off, "Night Shift," and was in over 500 episodes of the original series. However, Epiphany's last on-screen appearance was in 2022, and the writers made the decision to kill her off after Eddy's unfortunate death in December of the same year.