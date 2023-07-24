What Happened To Epiphany On General Hospital, Who Played Her & Where She Is Now
For nearly 60 years, "General Hospital" has entertained audiences with its intense storylines, fiery relationships, and unforgettable characters. In addition to fan favorites like Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Bernard) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), the series also features the staff of the eponymously named medical center. This includes Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy), who serves as the head nurse for several years.
She is a no-nonsense woman who isn't afraid to call out anyone who she feels is being unprofessional, whether it's a doctor or a fellow nurse. She is highly dedicated to her job but isn't afraid to have fun, often performing at the Annual Nurses' Ball. One of the biggest revelations is the fact that computer professional Stan Johnson is her son and that he works for Sonny. His involvement with the gangster eventually leads to his murder, which Epiphany hears over the phone. Despite what happened to her son, Epiphany helps Sonny when he is wounded, and aids in his recovery.
The character was also featured in the spin-off, "Night Shift," and was in over 500 episodes of the original series. However, Epiphany's last on-screen appearance was in 2022, and the writers made the decision to kill her off after Eddy's unfortunate death in December of the same year.
A tribute to Epiphany Johnson and Sonya Eddy
Actor Octavia Spencer was a close friend of Sonya Eddy and was the one to reveal that she had died, following an infection after surgery. Her death was written into "General Hospital" while Epiphany is away checking out med schools. When Liz Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) is worried that she hasn't heard from Epiphany since she left, she tries calling. Unfortunately, it isn't her friend who answers, but a state trooper who gives her the bad news.
This decision wasn't an easy one. Frank Valentini, a producer of the show, explained that the creative team wondered what they would do with her character. "We decided that Epiphany was someone who loved Port Charles and if we weren't able to see her, recasting Epiphany was completely and utterly out of the question," he told Soap Opera Digest (via Distractify). "We decided that it was important to honor not only Sonya but Epiphany, and we wanted to dedicate a full, entire episode all about that."
Eddy and Epiphany had a huge impact on the "General Hospital" family. In response to her death, a tribute episode was aired in her honor in March 2023. It featured her friends and colleagues preparing for her memorial service, and there was also a brief montage detailing Eddy's impressive career on the show.