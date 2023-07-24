Young Sheldon: The Most Skippable Episode In Season 4

"Young Sheldon" Season 4 features landmark events like Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) middle school graduation, his transition into higher education at college, and a slew of unforgettable mishaps for the Cooper family. The season also includes a number of memorable guest stars both in front of and behind the camera. However, there is one episode we could do without that results in an entry you'd be better off hitting the "Next" button on.

Season 4, Episode 10 "Cowboy Aerobics and 473 Grease-Free Bolts," features a number of embarrassing sequences that are best avoided by skipping it entirely. In one of the wackiest episodes yet, Georgie (Montana Jordan) whips up an unimaginable scheme to make a quick buck. Inspired by the workout tapes of Richard Simmons, he tries to make his own version with an outlandish outcome.

Meanwhile, Sheldon achieves a new level of annoyance when he continually pesters Dr. Linkletter (Ed Begley Jr.) to be his lab assistant. In this particular episode, the titular scientist showcases his cringy entitlement in a new light, which is an unfortunate consequence of his superior intellect, and recent significant grade jump. The culmination of these storylines even landed "Cowboy Aerobics and 473 Grease-Free Bolts" on the list of worst-rated episodes (so far) on IMDb for the series, proving that it might be best to avoid this one altogether.