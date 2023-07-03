The Young Sheldon Episodes That Were Directed By Melissa Joan Hart

At this stage in her Hollywood career, Melissa Joan Hart is no stranger to television productions — specifically sitcoms. After all, she's starred on shows like "Clarissa Explains It All," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," and "Melissa & Joey," among numerous others, thus allowing her multiple chances to learn as much as she can about the small screen world. Using her knowledge, Hart has expanded her entertainment horizons by taking on other duties, with one of her more frequent non-acting endeavors being directing. In fact, did you know that Hart has directed multiple episodes of "Young Sheldon"?

Yes, throughout the lifespan of the "Big Bang Theory" prequel series, Hart has sat in the director's chair multiple times. She made her "Young Sheldon" directorial debut on the Season 3 episode "An Academic Crime and a More Romantic Taco Bell," following that up with the Season 4 episodes "A Second Prodigy and the Hottest Tips for Pouty Lips," "The Geezer Bus and a New Model for Education," and "Cowboy Aerobics and 473 Grease-Free Bolts." Hart's most recent directing gig on the program came via Season 5's "An Expensive Glitch and a Goof-Off Room."

Time will tell if Hart will return to direct more "Young Sheldon" episodes in the future, but even if she doesn't, you can still expect to see her work her directorial magic in various other productions.