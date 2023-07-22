Why Is Snow White Named Snow White: The Heated Online Debate Answered

There has been plenty of discourse surrounding the remakes that Disney has been producing from its beloved canon of classic animated films. While some of the conversations or critiques around these live-action reimaginings have centered on what they add to the original movies or whether they can match the impressive animation and personality of their predecessors, other notes have been a bit less understandable.

Mainly they boil down to a certain contingent of Disney fans who are upset with the changes being made to the source material. Naturally, this leads these fans to balk at Ariel or Snow White's skin color changing for their live-action remakes. Unfortunately, those making the criticism aren't always educated on what the source material laid out. For instance, many of the earlier Disney films are based on classic fairy tales that were deliberately sanitized to appeal to a wider audience.

Still, the latest example of this is the controversy surrounding Rachel Zegler, the Latina actor who is set to take on the role of Snow White in the upcoming Disney live-action remake. Being that Snow White is named for her complexion, critics might think there's a bit more weight to the fact that she should remain Caucasian, but as we mentioned, it's a bit more complex. Well-known myth-busting website Snopes went to the original text of the 1812 source material, "Little Snow White," and found that the name is inspired by three color sources.