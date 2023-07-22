Blue Bloods: Season 13's Best Episode Shares Something With Ben Stiller & Billy Joel

"Blue Bloods" has been a solid performer for CBS for over a decade. And fans are still clearly interested in the cases solved by the Reagan family, as Season 13 continued drawing in great reviews. According to IMDb, the highest-rated episode of "Blue Bloods" Season 13 was the premiere, "Keeping the Faith." While some fans had issues with Season 13 as a whole, the first episode was a welcome journey with the Reagans.

Everyone has something to do as Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) get involved in a domestic violence case already being worked on by Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez). Meanwhile, Frank (Tom Selleck) wants to learn more about how the public views police, and Erin (Bridget Moynahan) is floated the idea of running for District Attorney.

It's a well-done, standard episode of "Blue Bloods" that's earned an IMDb rating of 8.2/10 out of 295 reviews from fans. That makes it a high point of the season, but many other episodes did well, too. But the title of the episode relates interestingly to Ben Stiller and unofficial New York spokesperson Billy Joel.