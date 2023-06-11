Blue Bloods S13 Fizzled Out By Ignoring This Jamie Story Opportunity

Throughout the show's run, the Reagan family has endured numerous hardships, serious injuries, and even had beloved characters unexpectedly die. In most of these situations, the Reagans continue to reflect on and reference these life-altering incidents. At first, the Season 13 premiere appeared to include another massive shake-up that would be felt throughout the rest of the season. Instead, as fans like u/Conscious-Coffee5431 noted, Jamie's injury ultimately amounted to little impact. Throughout the season, the storyline could have branched off by continuing to explore how it affected the rest of the Reagans.

U/eaglecatie posted, "The biggest frustration for me is how much potential stories that could have been built around Jamie's shooting: Frank dealing with guilt over not being reachable/not protecting Jamie like his wife wanted, Danny and Joe coming to terms Jamie was shot protecting them, Erin's guilt over Jamie being shot by someone she released, and even Jamie dealing with his recovery."

The wasted opportunity of fully breaking down that Jamie storyline is part of a larger concern among some fans on Reddit who believe maybe it's time for "Blue Bloods" to turn in its badge finally. Season 13 showed much promise, with other storylines like Erin running for the district attorney's office and Jamie working within the intelligence field. But by the time things wrapped up with its season finale, everything felt a bit underwhelming. And it's to the point where some have fallen out of love with the hit series. "I used to love the show," u/Sea-Fudge-4681 wrote. "Now I watch maybe half and come back a few days later."