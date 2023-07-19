Invincible Season 2 Wows With An Extensive, All-New Cast Poster

Nobody is currently busting up the idea of what a superhero is better than Prime Video. Between the hilarious carnage of "The Boys" and its spin-offs and the animated insanity of "Invincible," the streamer pretty much has superhero subversion on lock. However, while there has been plenty of content from Vought Corp, we've only got a single eight-episode season of "Invincible" so far.

Though Amazon did release a two-minute teaser earlier this year to let fans know that there was more of the popular series on the way, the trailer was deliberately vague, sharing that fans could expect new episodes in late 2023, more or less. However, there has been a slow trickle of updates along the way to give fans an idea of how things are going.

Now, we have even more to look over, as the streamer has dropped a new poster for Season 2 of "Invincible" through IGN. The extensive poster contains 28 characters from the series riding a bus together, some returning and others who are new additions. Furthermore, eagle-eyed fans will also spot one of the parasitic aliens from Season 1, Episode 4 ("Neil Armstrong, Eat Your Heart Out") hiding on the grab bar of the bus and tiny Shrinking Ray (Grey Griffin) sitting on the should of Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas).